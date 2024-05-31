 Jennifer Lopez Cancels 2024 Tour Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

The pop star apologized to fans in a new message shared to her newsletter, noting she is 'completely heartsick' about the cancelation.

May 31, 2024 3:48PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez has canceled her summer 2024 tour, This Is Me…Live, amid ongoing breakup rumors with husband Ben Affleck. While confirming the cancelation via her newsletter, OnTheJLo, on Friday, May 31, Live Nation also released a statement, explaining that the 54-year-old pop singer is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Per Variety, Live Nation added, ““For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details.”

In her newsletter statement labeled “A Special Message to My JLovers,” Jennifer noted she is “heartsick” about the decision and promised to “make it up” to her fans in the future.

Jennifer Lopez
“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote, before adding, “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

The tour cancelation comes right on the heels of reports claiming that Jennifer and Ben, 51, are having marital issues and are taking time apart. Other outlets have reported they’ve been living separately. However, the couple have not publicly confirmed or denied the rumors.

On Thursday, May 30, Ben and Jennifer were spotted attending Ben’s daughter Violet Affleck‘s graduation festivities. Earlier this month, though, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker attended the premiere of her Netflix film Atlas without her husband. At the event, a reporter asked Jennifer about her and Ben’s marriage, to which she responded, “You know better than that.”

Jennifer’s co-star Simu Liu also came to her defense by telling the reporter, “OK, we’re not doing that.”

The only mention of Ben from Jennifer over the past month was when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! While recalling how starstruck she felt by Barbra Streisand, she mentioned the engagement ring that Ben had given her “years ago” when they got engaged the first time before they broke up in 2004. Jennifer and Ben reunited in mid-2021 and tied the knot the following year.

