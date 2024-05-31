Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Together at Violet’s Graduation Party Amid Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen together in Los Angeles attending a graduation party for the Gone Girl star’s daughter Violet on Thursday, May 30. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 54, and her husband, 51, were seen arriving for the party in new photos, which you can see here, via People. The recent sighting comes as split rumors about the couple have surfaced.

As the pair arrived, Ben carried a large gift basket for his daughter, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52. The Good Will Hunting actor rocked a gray suit with a white button-down shirt and a set of black dress shoes. J.Lo wore a white, sleeveless dress with a flowery design printed on it with a black belt around her waist. She accessorized with a large set of sunglasses and a gold necklace, as she arrived alongside her husband. She completed her look with a set of heels.

The appearance at Violet’s grad party is their first since they were last spotted together while out and about in Santa Monica on May 19. Rumors about the couple experiencing marital problems have surfaced on social media and in tabloids, with multiple outlets reporting that they were living separately. J.Lo also rolled solo to the premiere of her recent Netflix film Atlas.

At another press event for the new movie, Jennifer was asked about her relationship with Ben and her co-star Simu Liu hopped in to divert attention away from the question. “Okay, we’re not doing that,” he said to divert the attention away. Jennifer followed up by telling the reporter, “You know better than that.”

Jennifer did briefly allude to her first engagement to Ben back in the early aughts during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She recalled an instance where she met Barbara Streisand, and she complimented her on the engagement ring that the Air actor had given her at that time. She didn’t say much else about the current state of their relationship though.