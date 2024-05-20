Cassie Ventura’s Lawyer Responds to Diddy’s Apology for Disturbing Video of Altercation

Cassie Ventura’s attorneys have released a statement following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ video apology following the release of footage from 2016 where he allegedly beat Ventura, 37, at a hotel, which matches allegations that she made against the rapper, 54. Ventura’s lawyer Meredith Firetog of Wigdor LLP responded to Combs’ apology in a statement obtained by Hollywood Life.

In the statement, Firetog responded to the rapper’s apology video. “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” she said. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Video footage of an altercation between Combs and Ventura was released by CNN on Friday, May 17. The clip shows the two of them in a hotel, and he can be seen physically assaulting her, which matches allegations that she brought against the producer in her November lawsuit, which was settled a day later.

Just two days after the video footage was released, Combs took to Instagram to share an apology video for the incident. He captioned the post, “I’m truly sorry.” The Bad Boy Records founder said that he took “full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

In his apology, Combs claimed that he sought professional help after the incident, and he was still sorry for it. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f**ked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he said, via People. “Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”

