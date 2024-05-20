Simone Biles Tells Trolls to ‘F**k Off’ for Criticizing Her Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is protecting her husband, Jonathan Owens, against vicious social media trolls. While taking to her Instagram Stories on May 19, the 27-year-old gymnast warned online users that she’d block them if they continued to tag her with negative comments about Jonathan, 28.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke!” Simone wrote across a rainbow background in one Instagram Story. “Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f**k off.”

The Olympian added that if users “keep commenting or tweeting at me, I’m just going to block you. Simple as that.”

“And no, I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest [sic]” she concluded before adding, “@ everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much.”

For his part, Jonathan penned his own note to his Instagram Stories. “Being fake mad about people y’all don’t know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior,” he wrote.

It’s unclear what comments Simone and Jonathan were calling out. However, the football player has come under fire over the past few months for saying that men are “the catch” in relationships. In December 2023, Jonathan appeared on “The Pivot” podcast, where he discussed his and Simone’s love story. Before he met the GOAT of gymnastics, the Chicago Bears player revealed he didn’t know much about her, even though her gymnastics career skyrocketed her to fame.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” Jonathan said during his podcast appearance. “I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.”

Fans took Jonathan’s comment as a dig at Simone. However, she insisted that his statement didn’t drive a wedge between them. During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April, Simone admitted the backlash against Jonathan hurt her.

“I thought it was hilarious at first, and then [people] hurt my feelings,” she said. “One night, I broke down and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? Like, you don’t know him. You don’t know who he is. And if anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.”