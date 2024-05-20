Eva Mendes Responds to Husband Ryan Gosling Kissing ‘Babe’ Emily Blunt in ‘The Fall Guy’ Poster

Eva Mendes broke her own cardinal rule — sharing a photo of Ryan Gosling making out with another “babe:” Emily Blunt. While congratulating Ryan, 43, for his performance in The Fall Guy, Eva, 50, shared the film’s poster of him Emily, 41, making out.

“Did you know?! @thefallguymovie is the FIRST non-superhero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years [sic]!” Eva captioned an Instagram carousel post on May 16. “And maybe it didn’t break the box office, but it broke sooo many other records. I’m extra proud of this one.”

Eva was seemingly referring to the publicity that Ryan and Emily’s new action movie has received. Following its opening weekend in theaters, multiple outlets reported lower-than-expected box office results.

“The proof is in my post,” Eva added in her caption. “I don’t usually post pics of my man kissing a babe, but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it. THEY’RE that damn good in it. Viva el fall guy!”

In addition to the steamy poster, Eva also included screenshots of tweets from fans who praised Ryan and Emily’s movie. The co-stars played on-screen lovers, Colt and Jody, respectively.

This wasn’t the first time that Eva has called out negative reports over Ryan’s acting career. Earlier this year, she slammed critics for mocking his performance as Ken in the Oscar-nominated film Barbie. According to an Instagram she shared on January 24, Eva included a screenshot of an article’s headline, which read, “Sorry to be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie.’”

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role,” she captioned her post at the time. “So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to [the] Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

Ryan’s acting career has taken off over the years. From reaching heartthrob status after starring in The Notebook to winning a Golden Globe for his performance in La La Land, the Canadian actor has become one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history.