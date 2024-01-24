Eva Mendes Defends Ryan Gosling From ‘Barbie’ Haters: ‘Beyond Proud to Be This Ken’s Barbie’

Eva Mendes is proud to be the Barbie to Ryan Gosling’s Ken. The 49-year-old actress released a new statement defending her husband’s performance as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s 2023 box office breaking film, Barbie. In a new social media post, Eva shared a screenshot of a Rolling Stone article headline from 2022 that read, “Sorry to be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie.’”

“So proud of my man,” Eva wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 24. “So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to [the] Oscars.”

At the end of her Instagram post — which included a photo of Ryan, 43, playing Ken — the Place Beyond the Pines actress concluded that she is “so beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

Eva’s social media statement comes amid the controversy that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is facing for their 2024 Oscar nominees. Barbie was nominated for Best Picture, Ryan was nominated for Best Supporting Actor and America Ferrera was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Gloria. However, Greta — who directed and co-wrote the film — was snubbed from the Best Director category, while Margot Robbie – who played the titular character — wasn’t nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

In response to the shocking Oscar snubs, Ryan released a statement expressing gratitude for his nomination but stressing his disappointment over Greta and Margot’s award snubs.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” the Notebook actor began, per Variety. “And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredible honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

Ryan continued, “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

While pointing out that the movie featured “nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls,” Ryan emphasized that Margot and Greta “made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.”

“Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” Ryan concluded. “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”