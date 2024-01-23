America Ferrera Reacts to Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig’s Oscar Snubs: ‘I Was Incredibly Disappointed’

America Ferrera, 39, earned her very first Oscar Award nomination for her work in Barbie on January 23, however, a few of her co-stars were not recognized. The starlet opened up to Variety about how she felt regarding Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig‘s lack of nominations. “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated,” American told the outlet.

The 39-year-old even went on to add that Greta did “everything” she could to “deserve” the best director nod. “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” America said to the outlet. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Meanwhile, Margot was included in the Best Picture category for Barbie, however, she did not receive a nod in the Best Actress category. “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable,” America continued in defense of her co-star. “One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen.”

America continued to gush over the 33-year-old and called working alongside Margot “one of the honors” of her time in Hollywood. “It was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did,” America said. “She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.” Aside from Greta and Margot’s snubs, America was nominated in the Performance by an actress in a supporting role category.

The box office hit did receive a few other nominations, including: Performance by an actor in a supporting role (Ryan Gosling), Achievement in costume design, Best motion picture of the year, Achievement in production design, and Adapted screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach). Additionally, Barbie earned two other nods for the music in the film including: “I’m Just Ken” and Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?”. The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles.