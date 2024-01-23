Margot Robbie, Charles Melton & More of the Biggest Oscar Snubs of 2024

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced on January 23, and with the big reveal comes the snubs. After an astounding year in film, all eyes were on the Oscar nominees. When the names were called, several notable stars were left off the list.

You can never truly predict all of the Academy Award nominations, so the snubs always hit us right in the gut. From Margot Robbie to Andrew Scott, let’s break down the biggest Oscar nomination snubs of 2024.

Margot Robbie

Everyone assumed Margot would be a shoo-in for an Actress in a Leading Role nomination. After all, she does play Barbie in Barbie. She captivated audiences around the globe as the seemingly perfect doll who has to find her way in an imperfect world. Margot has earned BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, and more nominations for her performance in Barbie, but she didn’t score an Oscar nod.

Meanwhile, her co-star Ryan Gosling did earn a Supporting Actor nomination — and he absolutely deserved it. But nominating Ken but not Barbie? That sends a hell of a statement.

Greta Gerwig

Elsewhere in the Barbie snubs, Greta Gerwig did not earn a Directing nomination for Barbie. Despite the film earning a Best Picture nod, Greta was shut out once again. She famously did not score a Directing nomination for her 2019 adaptation of Little Women. Greta became the first female director with $1 billion at the box office for Barbie, but the Academy members didn’t seem to think that was worthy of a Directing nomination. Justice for Greta!

Andrew Scott

Andrew delivered one of the most heartbreaking and illuminating performances of the year in All of Us Strangers, but he was not nominated for Actor in a Leading Role. Andrew led the way in this poignant exploration of grief and modern loneliness. His performance was sadly not recognized this year. A real shame.

Charles Melton, Natalie Portman, and Julianne Moore

The May December trio was completely snubbed in the acting categories. Charles Melton had a lot of buzz ahead of the Oscar nominations reveal, but the Riverdale alum just didn’t make the cut. The actor received critical acclaim for his vulnerable and touching performance. He won the coveted Outstanding Supporting Performance at the Gotham Awards and was also nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award.

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, both Oscar winners, were not included among the nominees this year despite their riveting performances. Natalie’s astonishing three-minute monologue in the film should have made her a sure thing. That was not the case this year.

Greta Lee

Greta Lee stunned as Nora in Celine Song’s directing debut Past Lives. The Morning Show star delivered a breathtaking performance in the tender and captivating drama. Like many of the other actors who were snubbed, Greta was a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominee in the weeks leading up to the Oscar nominations. Her performance in Past Lives will stick with you long after the credits roll. It’s too bad the Academy didn’t think to nominate her.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Similar to Margot with Barbie, many assumed Leonardo DiCaprio would score a nomination for Actor in a Leading Role. He stars alongside Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon. Lily made history as the first Native American to receive a nomination for Actress in a Leading Role. Lily and Robert De Niro earned acting nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon, but Leo was unfairly left out of the mix. The Titanic alum should already have his second Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but he didn’t even get the chance with Killers of the Flower Moon.