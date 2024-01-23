 Oscar Nominations 2024: Academy Award Nominees Revealed – Hollywood Life

Oscar Nominations 2024: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone & More Nominees Revealed

The best films of the year will be celebrated at the 2024 Academy Awards. On January 23, the Oscars nominations were announced. Check out the full list of nominees.

January 23, 2024 8:34AM EST
Ryan Gosling
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Movies are back! It’s been an incredible year for Hollywood because of box office juggernauts like Barbie and Oppenheimer. The Barbenheimer phenomenon is exactly what makes going to the movies so great. From Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon to Bradley Cooper’s transformation in Maestro, there’s been something for everyone on the silver screen.

Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz announced the 2024 Oscar nominations on January 23. The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the host once again. Scroll down to see the films and performances that were nominated for Oscars this year.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’ (Apple TV+)

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie.’ (Warner Bros.)

Directing

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Holdovers
Dominic Sessa, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Paul Giamatti in ‘The Holdovers.’ (Focus Features)

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

International Feature Film

The Teachers’ Lounge
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper in ‘Maestro.’ (Netflix)

Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

