Katy Perry Cries & Hugs Fellow Judges at Her Final ‘American Idol’ Season Finale

Katy Perry got choked up for her last day as an American Idol judge. The “Teenage Dream” singer, 39, got visibly emotional during the season 22 finale on Sunday, May 19. As she celebrated her final day as a judge, Katy was seen crying during winner Abi Carter’s beautiful rendition of Billie Eilish‘s”What Was I Made For?” She also embraced her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for the sweet moment.

As Abi, 21, performed a heartfelt cover of the hit song from the Barbie movie, the camera panned over to Katy, who was seen with tears running down her face. Abi was also clearly emotional in the moment as well. As confetti fired off from the stage, the camera cut back to the “California Girls” singer, who seemed like she was crying even more.

VÍDEO: Katy Perry emocionada durante a apresentação de “What Was I Made For?” interpretada por Abi Carter, vencedora do American Idol. pic.twitter.com/c2AcMODYP4 — Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) May 20, 2024

As Abi continued to sing, all three of the judges stood up in support, and both Luke, 47, and Lionel, 74, could be seen going over to Katy. The three of them leaned in for a group hug. The shot later cut to a shot of Katy and Lionel embracing in their own personal hug. He appeared to be whispering something to Katy.

After the show, Katy opened up about how she felt, and she seemed excited for her next chapter. “I’m a little tired because I’ve been crying all night, but I just so proud, so happy,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Well, everybody’s sad. I’m like, it’s not like I’m dying! I’m just going to see you on tour.”

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan hugging each other for a final moment during American Idol’s encore 🥹 pic.twitter.com/hVF1rwb4Wb — Katy Perry Activity 🦋 (@KatyActivity) May 20, 2024

While Katy’s replacement for next season has yet to be announced, she and other folks from the Idol camp have shared their thoughts on people that they’d like to see take over her seat at the judge’s table. Back in April, the popstar revealed that she thought that Jelly Roll would be a great fit for the show, after her was a guest, while chatting with E! News. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything,” she said.