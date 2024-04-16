Katy Perry Wants This Country Music Artist to Replace Her on ‘American Idol’

When Katy Perry steps away from American Idol after seven seasons, she has some opinions on who should replace her! The popstar, 39, revealed that there’s a country star (who seems to be gaining more fans by the day) that she thinks would be an excellent person to fill her space at the judge’s table in a new interview with E! News on Tuesday, April 16.

While a replacement for Katy has not yet been revealed, she admitted that she thinks that none other than Jelly Roll would be a fabulous edition to the Idol judges. “I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” she told E! “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

After revealing her “love” for the “Need a Favor” singer, Katy reassured that he would be great with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. “And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!” she said.

Katy revealed that she would be leaving Idol after season 22 in February. “I love Idol so much. It’s connected with me like the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I have some things planned for this year.”

While speaking to E! News, Katy also revealed that she thinks a “truth teller” would be a good person to take her place. “I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way,” she told the outlet.

Even though Katy’s replacement has not been officially announced yet, there is an Idol alum who has made her interest in judging known: Jordin Sparks. “Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat!” she wrote on social media.