‘American Idol’ Alum Jordin Sparks Declares She’s Putting Her Name ‘In the Hat’ to Replace Katy Perry After Season 22

Jordin Sparks, 34, may be a new judge on American Idol in the future if she has her way! The singer, who won the show at the age of 17 in 2007, took to Twitter to share a message that revealed she’s interested in the gig after current judge Katy Perry announced she’ll be leaving the show after the upcoming 22nd season. “Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat!” she wrote along with a raising hand emoji.

Soon after she shared the message, Jordin’s followers took to the comment section to respond with their thoughts. “This would be amazing!” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “That would be iconic!” A third shared, “That would be epic” and a fourth exclaimed, “This is what we want to see!”

Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024

Jordin’s latest message comes after Katy shocked American Idol viewers when she announced she was leaving the show after seven seasons.

“Actually, this fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio, it’s really exciting, it’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Katy said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week. “I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Katy first joined American Idol for season 16 in 2018. She is currently working alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Season 22 is set to premiere on February 18.

Although it’s still unclear who will take Katy’s place next season, choosing Jordin would make a lot of sense. In addition to having experience winning on the show, she has gone on to maintain a successful music career. She’s released four studio albums with some of her bestselling songs, including “No Air,” “Tattoo,” and “Battlefield.”