Katy Perry Leaving ‘American Idol’ After Season 22: Her Reason Why Revealed

Katy Perry had some major American Idol news during her February 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host asked Katy, 39, about how long she plans to be a judge on American Idol. The “Roar” singer had a surprising announcement for her fans.

“I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Katy said about season 22. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected with me like the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat.”

Jimmy Kimmel then asked Katy whether or not fellow Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are aware that she’s planning on leaving. “Well, they’ll find out tonight,” she quipped before adding, “Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year.”

She admitted that Lionel and Luke had a feeling she was going to leave the show after seeing her “in the studio.” Katy added, “They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.” When asked about a possible successor in the judges’ chair and if there will be a “coronation ceremony” when she leaves, Katy teased, “Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

Katy is planning on performing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil later this year. She hasn’t announced any official dates for new music, but it’s clearly on the horizon!

The “Teenage Dream” singer joined American Idol in 2018 when the beloved singing competition was revived by ABC. The series originally ran from 2002 to 2016 before being canceled by FOX. Katy, Luke, Lionel, and longtime host Ryan Seacrest have remained a unit since the show’s revival.

American Idol will return for season 22 on February 18. Hawaiian native Iam Tongi was crowned the winner of season 21. The judges will search for a new Idol champion across America. With this being Katy’s last season, you know it’s going to be a memorable one! American Idol will air Sundays on ABC.