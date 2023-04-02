Iam Tongi: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Breakout Star

Iam’s American Idol audition went viral.

Iam is from Hawaii.

Iam has made it to Hollywood Week.

Iam Tongi will be taking the stage for Hollywood Week after becoming one of the standout auditions of American Idol season 21. He’ll perform for the judges in hopes of making it beyond Final Judgment and into the Top 24.

So, who is Iam Tongi? The 18-year-old singer is tremendously talented. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about this season 21 star.

1. Iam had one of the most powerful Idol auditions.

Iam performed a touching and powerful rendition of “Monsters” by James Blunt in honor of his father during the season 21 premiere. The performance, which moved the judges to tears, has over 11 million views on YouTube.

“What a fantastic song to pick,” Katy Perry told Iam. “Your voice is just so magnificent.” Luke Bryan added that Iam has a “great voice” and everything he did was “perfect.” Lionel Richie called Iam “phenomenal.”

2. Iam hails from Hawaii.

Iam is originally from Kahuka, Hawaii, which is located on the island of Oahu. He moved to Seattle 3 years ago after getting “priced out of paradise.”

3. Iam’s father recently passed away.

Iam’s father, Rodney, died a few months before his audition. Iam credits his father for getting him into music. After his audition aired, Iam posted an Instagram photo from his father’s graveside and wrote, “I got that golden ticket dad wish you were here.”

4. Iam is still in high school.

Iam is currently a senior in high school. He attends Decatur High School, which is located in Federal Way, Washington. The show’s official Facebook page shared Iam’s stellar audition and wrote, “Proud of this amazing Gator! Yitadee!!”

Related Link Related: Quinta Brunson Makes ‘SNL’ Debut Alongside Musical Guest Lil Yachty

5. Iam has become a social media sensation.

Following his incredible audition, Iam’s social media numbers rose significantly. He now has over 200,000 followers on Instagram. He has over 336,000 followers on TikTok, and his videos have racked up more than 1.2 million likes.