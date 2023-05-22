Megan Danielle: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Runner-Up

Megan became the American Idol season 21 runner-up.

Megan was previously on The Voice.

Megan is from Georgia.

Megan Danielle is going to be the next big thing in Christian music. The American Idol season 21 contestant made the top 2 alongside Iam Tongi. She performed her original song “Dream Girl” during the finale. After the nationwide vote, Megan came in second place as Iam was announced as the winner of season 21.

So, who is Megan Danielle? From her past on The Voice to her background, here’s what you need to know about Megan.

1. Megan is a Christian singer.

For her American Idol audition, Megan performed Christian music singer Lauren Daigle’s “You Say.” Lauren actually surprised Megan during her audition and performed with her. In her introduction video, Megan revealed that she was previously in a band that was performing in bars. Performing in bars wasn’t what she really wanted to do, so she decided to switch to Christian music after her grandfather’s guidance.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Megan ahead of the finale, and she admitted it’s been such a great experience being able to be open about her faith on American Idol. “To be able to showcase you know my Christianity on Idol, and the fact that I want to be a Christian artist, it can be really difficult sometimes just because of the way the world is today. I feel like that’s why God put me here just because he knows how strong I am. It means a lot to me, and I’ll always be blessed to be able to share this on any platform,” she told HollywoodLife.

2. Megan previously competed on The Voice.

Megan was a contestant during season 18 of The Voice. She was on Kelly Clarkson’s team. She made the top 9 before she was eliminated. Megan also competed in the same season as fellow top 20 contestant Michael Williams.

3. Megan is from Georgia.

Megan hails from Douglasville, Georgia. Prior to American Idol, Megan worked as a waitress at the Landmark Country Buffet with her mom.

4. Megan blamed herself for her dad leaving.

Ahead of her top 20 performance, Megan revealed that her parents split up when she was 7 years old. “My siblings and I actually watched my dad walking out of the house,” she said. “I put a lot of blame on myself for my dad leaving. It made me feel kind of worthless, like I wasn’t a good daughter or even a good sister.” Megan admitted that it’s been a “lifelong struggle” for her to believe in herself.

5. Megan’s grandfather was an inspiration to her.

Megan’s grandfather, Chuck, passed away about a year ago. The singer said that her grandfather was the “most important person in my life” and “one of my biggest fans.”