Michael Williams: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Alum Auditioning For ‘Idol’

The first round of American Idol season 21 auditions will include a familiar face if you watch The Voice. Michael Williams will be performing in front of the judges during the February 19 premiere. He’ll sing in hopes of nabbing a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Michael was just a teenager when he last competed in a singing competition, and his voice has only gotten better. He’s going to be one to watch if he gets a “yes” from the Idol judges. Here’s what you need to know about the talented 21-year-old singer.

1. Michael previously competed on The Voice.

Michael auditioned for The Voice in season 18. He was only 18 years old at the time. The singer made it to the top 17 before he was eliminated. Now he’s hoping for a second chance with American Idol.

2. Michael is from Ohio.

Michael was raised in Mason, Ohio. Growing up, he was diagnosed with a digestive disease that prevented him from playing sports. This led to him focusing on his music even more.

3. Michael has released his own music.

Michael dropped his first single “Honey” in January 2023. He followed up with a second single, “If We Got Us,” in February. Time will tell if Michael will perform any of his music on American Idol!

4. Michael is totally focused on his music career.

After his run on The Voice, the singer revealed to WVXU that he was putting college on hold so he could be “focusing my energy on a couple different projects that have been in the works for a little while now… For now, college will be on hold but I will be traveling to work with some amazing artists/writers.”

5. Michael developed a passion for music at an early age.

When he was 6 years old, he asked his parents for singing lessons. “They were a bit surprised because I was so young and I still hadn’t realized how much I love doing music,” he told Pop Culturalist. “A couple of months later, I was able to get with a really good coach. That drove me to love it even more. I’ll also add that another reason why I love music is because we’ve always had it growing up in the house. My mom would sing in the choir at church, since my dad was a pastor. Music was always in our home.”