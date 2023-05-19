‘American Idol’s Megan Danielle: It ‘Means A Lot’ To Be Able To ‘Showcase’ Myself As A Christian Artist (Exclusive)

Megan Danielle is still in the running to win American Idol season 21 and will take the stage one last time before the results are revealed in the May 21 grand finale. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Christian singer/songwriter, who admitted that this is more “nerve-wracking than anything else that I’ve done so far. I’m just proud of myself, and I’m proud of how far I’ve come in this competition. I’m just super proud of how much I’ve grown and believed in myself more.”

Since her memorable audition, Megan noted that she’s been able to figure out “so much more about myself, so much more about my voice. It’s an honor to really just be on American Idol because it teaches you so much about yourself.”

From the beginning, Megan has been open about her faith and her dedication to the Christian music genre. “To be able to showcase you know my Christianity on Idol, and the fact that I want to be a Christian artist, it can be really difficult sometimes just because of the way the world is today. I feel like that’s why God put me here just because he knows how strong I am. It means a lot to me, and I’ll always be blessed to be able to share this on any platform,” she told HollywoodLife.

Megan is up against Iam Tongi and Colin Stough for the American Idol crown. For the Georgia native, winning American Idol “would truly mean the world to me. Not only would I be making my family happy and all the little girls and people who look up to me happy, but I would be proving myself wrong. I would just be proving myself wrong from all the years that I’ve told myself I can’t do this. It’s hard to put it into words. It would just it would be amazing. A dream come true really.”

Prior to American Idol, Megan was a contestant on The Voice. She pointed out that she feels like Idol “gives you more of an opportunity to be who you are. I’m thankful for that.”

The 19-year-old is excited about her future and already making big plans regardless of how she places on Idol. “I’ve always wanted to own my own church and lead people that way. But really, I want to have my own band where I can tour different churches and different venues. I’ve always dreamed of performing in the Grand Ole Opry, so that would be super cool. I just want to keep telling myself if God has opened the door I need to go that way. Whatever happens after the show, I just have to think if it’s from God or not and keep going.”

The top 3 finalist be performing with her own “idol” Lauren Daigle during the season 21 finale. The two previously met during Megan’s audition when Lauren surprised the young singer. “The fact that I got to meet her was really so inspirational because when she first met me, she wasn’t really talking about music. She was talking about God. She was asking me how my faith was and how I’m doing. That really stood out to me because that’s what I needed to really grow in this competition. The fact that I get to sing with her in the finale. I literally cannot believe it,” Megan said. The 3-hour grand finale of American Idol will air May 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.