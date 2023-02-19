Colin Stough: 5 Things To Know About The 18-Year-Old Country Singer Auditioning For ‘Idol’

Colin is featured in the American Idol season 21 premiere.

American Idol may have another country frontrunner on their hands. Colin Stough is auditioning for season 21 and will be featured in the February 19 premiere. Colin impresses the judges with his vocal talents, and he’s only 18 years old.

So, who is Colin Stough? After his audition, you’re going to want to remember his name as the show heads toward Hollywood Week. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Colin.

1. Colin’s mom signed him up for American Idol.

Colin tells the judges that his mom signed him up for the show. He admits that he wanted to compete on American Idol because “ain’t really nothing come from around here… I want to change that.” After his audition, the judges tell him to grab his mom from the waiting room. Colin’s mom reveals that the singer asked for his first guitar when he was 5 years old, and he’s been playing ever since.

2. Colin performs a Lynyrd Skynyrd hit.

Colin wows with his performance of “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Luke Bryan is very impressed and says Colin is “what American Idol is about.” Katy Perry tells Colin that he has “the magic.” Colin easily gets a ticket to Hollywood, and Lionel Richie says that this is going to change his life.

3. Colin is from Mississippi.

Colin is from a small town named Gattman outside of Amory, Mississippi. He lives with his mom, his stepdad, and his two dogs. He also lives next door to his grandparents. Most of his family lives on the same property.

4. Colin’s dad hasn’t been a part of his life.

In his intro package, Colin reveals that his dad “ain’t really ever been there” for him and his mom. “He chose alcohol and drugs instead of me and mom,” Colin adds. His family welcomed him and his mom back after the situation with his father fell apart.

5. Colin has a love for horses.

“I used to have a real bad problem about just holding on to everything, and that’s what horses teach me, just to let go of it,” he says in his intro video while outside with his horse. “It’s kind of like you can talk to them, but you don’t say nothing and neither do they. It’s a way to cope.”