‘American Idol’s Colin Stough Reveals He’ll Be A ‘Bit All Over The Place’ With His Finale Performances (Exclusive)

Colin Stough has had an incredible evolution since his American Idol audition. He’s gone from never performing in front of an audience to season 21’s top 3. Colin will sing one last time for America’s vote during the May 21 grand finale and spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about what we can expect from him.

“I’m definitely going to be a little bit all over the place with ‘em really,” Colin said. “I’m not really narrowing it down to one genre. I’m just up there having fun. We all gotta go home at some point.”

The Mississippi native became a frontrunner after his game-changing performance of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” earlier in the season. “Going into that song, I was kind of looking at it like, this is going to be a make-or-break moment for me. It turned out super, super good,” the singer said.

Colin acknowledged his amazing growth since the start of the season and admitted that American Idol has taught him how to “be a better person.” He added, “Being able to get up and perform in front of an audience and have the self-confidence that I never had, it’s really helped me out a lot. It’s great knowing that I do have fans that want to listen to me.”

The 18-year-old is competing against Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle in the American Idol season 21 finale. Ahead of the final episode, Colin got to take a trip home to Mississippi. “I didn’t think I had that many fans back home. It was really great,” he told HollywoodLife. “It was just all the love and support from my hometown. I’m not just really winning it for me. I’m not really trying to win it for me. I’m trying to win for everybody else.”

Like any aspiring artist, the country singer would love to win American Idol and start this next chapter of his career. “Being in the music industry is something I’ve always dreamed about. I’ve kind of got a list. I’ve got goals for my life like everybody else does, and I want to keep checking them off,” he noted.

Ahead of the finale, Colin released the single “I Still Talk To Jesus.” He revealed to HollywoodLife that he would love to release an album one day. “I’m writing every single day. Even if it’s just lines, I’m writing them down and getting them in my head. I definitely would love to drop an album one day,” he said.

As for the first thing he’ll do when he returns home to Mississippi after Idol ends, Colin said, “I’m probably gonna go home and saddle up the ‘ole horse and just ride and really just have me some me time.” The 3-hour grand finale of American Idol will air May 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.