‘American Idol’ Recap: The Top 12 Results Are Revealed & Colin Stough Becomes A Frontrunner

American Idol’s top 20 is going down to the top 12 during the April 24 episode. All 20 contestants will perform, and they’ll be put in either the victory zone or the danger zone. After the 10 voted into the top 12 are revealed, the judges will pick 2 more finalists. In the end, 8 contestants will be going home.

Wé Ani is the first contestant to make American Idol’s top 12. She dazzles with her performance of “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. Michael Williams is called next, and he has to sing for survival. He performs a cool and dreamy rendition of “golden hour” by JVKE. Katy Perry is digging Michael’s whole vibe and quips that people didn’t vote for him because they’re just “jealous.

Hannah Nicolaisen has to sing for survival and slays her performance of “Royals” by Lorde. Lionel Richie says the performance was the “right song, right energy” for tonight. “Forget about anything else, you’re a star,” he adds.

Warren Peay is the next contestant after Wé to make the top 12. He shows off his long locks and rocks out to “It’s Not My Time” by 3 Doors Down. Mariah Faith has to sing for a judges’ save. She shows off her vocal pipes to “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by The Steeldrivers. Luke Bryan says this performance was “the perfect song choice for you tonight… That’s the Mariah we’ve been used to.”

Haven Madison has officially made the top 12. She stuns with a powerful performance of her original song “Fifteen,” which is the song she sang in her audition. Nailyah Serenity has to sing for survival and dazzles with her rendition of “Alive” by Sia. “You are a true star,” Katy tells Nailyah.

The top 12 will be going to Stagecoach before their next performance. They’ll get the opportunity to watch Luke in action!

Paige Anne also has to sing for a judges’ pick. She performs a stellar rendition of “I Am Here” by Pink. “That’s how you fight back,” Lionel declares. “That’s the way to come back.” Matt Wilson is in the danger zone as well. You can hear Katy and Lionel’s shock and disbelief over the result. He performs Giveon’s “For Tonight.” Luke raves over the “smoothness” of Matt’s voice and says he did a great job of singing through all the emotions. Tyson Venegas makes the top 12 and celebrates with an incredible performance of Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.”

Colin Stough takes his place in the top 12 and becomes the one to beat with his gorgeous and intimate version of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” It’s truly a breakout moment. When Colin is finished, Luke is jumping up and down. He runs up to hug Colin. “One moment can change your life, and that was the moment,” Katy tells Colin.

Marybeth Byrd follows Colin into the top 12 and shines with her performance of Morgan Wallen’s “Cover Me Up.” Kaeyra is called next, and she’s in the danger zone. She stuns with her performance of “If I Were Your Woman” by Gladys Knight & The Pips. Katy says Kaerya’s performance was “A+” once again.

Oliver Steele has made the top 12 and continues to show his creative side with his super cool and unique rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One.” Oliver admits that he’s been second-guessing himself, but now that he’s made the top 12, he thinks it’s “time for that to stop.”

Olivia Soli is shockingly not in the top 12 and brings her A game with her performance of Ariana Grande’s “God is a woman.” Luke is stunned that Olivia is not in the top 12 because she’s one of the “biggest voices we’ve heard in my 6 years of sitting behind this desk.”

Iam Tongi is cruising his way into the top 12. He performs a unique cover of Lionel’s own “Stuck On You.” A fly lands on his head for a brief moment, but Iam doesn’t sweat it. After the performance, Lionel runs up on stage to hug Iam. The young singer gets Lionel’s seal of approval!

Zachariah Smith joins Iam, Oliver, and the other contestants in the top 12. He brings the energy with his electric performance of the Toto rock anthem “Hold The Line.” This guy always gives 100 percent!

Lucy Love doesn’t make the top 12, and she fights like hell for that judges’ pick. She impresses everyone with her rendition of “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons. This performance shows a totally different side of her. After the performance, the crowd is chanting Lucy’s.name. “If I have to bet on anybody, I’m going to bet on you,” Lionel says to Lucy.

It’s down to Nutsa and Megan Danielle. The singer taking a spot in the top 12 is Megan! Megan honors her idol Lauren Daigle by singing the song “Thank God I Do.” Nutsa fights for her place in the competition with a terrific performance of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls. Luke raves that she “knocked that out of the park.”

Now it’s down to the judges to decide the final 2 contestants who will make up the top 12. Lionel says this decision is not easy because this is the “most talented class we have ever had.” The first pick is Lucy Love! The final judges’ pick is Nutsa!