Warren Peay: 5 Things To Know About The Country Singer In ‘American Idol’s Top 26

The American Idol judges have a lot of faith in Warren Peay. The South Carolina country singer has quickly become a fan-favorite in season 21. This 23-year-old is going from a “Maytag man” to a country star.

So, who is Warren Peay? This small-town singer who’s made the top 26 has big dreams. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Warren.

1. Warren was called a “Christian Chris Stapleton.”

Warren performed “To The Table” by Zach Williams for his American Idol audition. Katy Perry called him “authentic” and a “Christian Chris Stapleton.” Lionel Richie even predicted that he could be in the top 10. Warren quickly moved on to Hollywood Week and had a memorable duet with Hannah Nicolaisen. He’s now made it to the top 26.

2. Warren is from South Carolina.

Warren hails from a small town called Bamberg, South Carolina. Warren has said Bamberg is a town “where everybody talks about leaving but nobody does.”

3. Warren has two jobs.

Warren is an appliance repair technician in South Carolina. He also works as a worship leader. He is a member of the Colston Branch Baptist Church.

4. Warren got a shoutout from his “musical hero.”

After his audition, Zach Williams reposted Warren’s performance on his Facebook page. Zach wrote that Warren did an “awesome job.” Warren shared Zach’s shoutout on Instagram and wrote, “Imagine getting a shoutout from your musical hero! Praise God for this opportunity, and thank you @zachwilliamsmusic for such an amazing song!”

5. Warren has a girlfriend.

Warren is dating a woman named Sarah. She shared on her Instagram page that they got engaged in March 2023 after 9 years together.