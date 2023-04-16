Nailyah Serenity: 5 Things To Know About The Astrologer In ‘American Idol’s Top 26

Nailyah is in the top 26.

Nailyah Serenity has dazzled the American Idol judges and audiences since her very first audition. The 22-year-old has made it to the top 26 and will take the stage in Hawaii with the rest of the contestants as they compete for America’s vote.

Who is Nailyah Serenity? This singer is also an astrologer. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Nailyah.

1. Nailyah is an astrologer.

Nailyah told the Idol judges that she does birth chart readings and even gave some advice to Katy Perry, who is a Scorpio. She also rocked jeans that were inspired by her astrological birth chart. She has been studying astrology since she was 9 years old, according to her website.

2. Nailyah loves “experimenting” with makeup and fashion.

“My fashion sense definitely comes from my mom [Tonise],” she said before her audition. “I love experimenting with makeup.” Nailyah also said she made a vow to herself when she was younger that she was “never going to match” clothes again. Her style is quintessentially Nailyah!

3. Nailyah has made it the top 26.

The singer performed “My Man” by Barbra Streisand. Lionel Richie raved that he “thoroughly enjoyed” her performance. Katy told Nailyah that she made an “incredible song choice” and urged the singer to “keep people paying attention with your little unique twist.” She moved on to Hollywood Week and made it into the top 26.

4. Nailyah is from North Carolina.

Nailyah is from Charlotte, North Carolina. Idol said she was a “retail advisor” during her audition. Nailyah is also a makeup artist and runs Serenity Image Enterprises.

5. Nailyah practices “intuitive astrology.”

According to her website, intuitive astrology is a “combination of the scientific bases of Astro and intuition/spirituality.” The singer sees astrology as “a form of connecting to God and should be taught to everyone as long as Earth exists.”