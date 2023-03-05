Olivia Soli: 5 Things To Know About The Singer The ‘Idol’ Judges Think Is One Of The ‘Best’

Olivia Soli’s audition wows Lionel Richie.

Olivia is from Los Angeles.

Olivia has been inspired by Beyonce.

Olivia Soli is already a standout American Idol contestant after just her audition. The 21-year-old singer impresses Lionel Richie with a stellar performance of his hit track during the March 5 episode of American Idol.

Olivia’s stellar vocals set her apart from a lot of the competition. She’s got what it takes to be a star. So, who is Olivia Soli? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know.

1. Olivia’s performance of ‘Hello’ stuns Lionel Richie.

Olivia impresses the judges, specifically Lionel, with her terrific rendition of Lionel’s hit “Hello.” Lionel praises Olivia for her take on his song. “You did it to perfection,” he says. Lionel adds that Olivia is the “best so far in this audition.” Luke Bryan calls the performance “tremendous” and “one of the best” he’s seen as well. Needless to say, Olivia is going to Hollywood!

2. Olivia is a Los Angeles native.

In her Instagram bio, Olivia calls herself a “Los Angeles native” and “singer songwriter.” Olivia recently performed the national anthem at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

3. Olivia has released a single.

Olivia released the song “Boy Bye” in 2021. The song was her debut single. “The inspiration for ‘Boy Bye’ is drawn from situations where ‘the thrill is in the chase,’” Olivia told Vents magazine. “Meaning, as soon as the boy thinks he has a hold on you, he is suddenly not interested. As soon as he sees us girls thriving and enjoying life without him, he wants to crawl back.”

4. Olivia has been inspired by famous artists.

In her IMDb profile, Olivia cites Alicia Keys and Beyonce as having “influenced her style of music and have been role models to her music career.” Olivia knew she wanted to be a performer when she was just 5 years old.

5. Olivia is on TikTok.

Olivia has over 69,000 followers on TikTok. Most of her videos are covers of hit songs by Fleetwood Mac, Miley Cyrus, and more. Her TikTok video covering Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” went viral and has over 900,000 views.