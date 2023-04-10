Oliver Steele: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Rising Star

Oliver had one of the most memorable Idol season 21 auditions.

Oliver is from Tennessee.

Oliver has a close bond with his father.

Oliver Steele is one of the American Idol contestants looking to make season 21’s top 24. After an emotionally moving audition and solid Hollywood Week performances so far, Oliver has a real shot at making it far in the competition.

There’s no denying Oliver’s talent. This 25-year-old has what it takes to be music’s next big thing. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Oliver.

1. Oliver was told he could win American Idol.

Oliver was the very last person to audition for American Idol season 21. His dad, Toby, was brought into the audition room to watch Oliver perform Eric Clapton’s “Change The World.” Oliver moved the judges to tears. After getting the golden ticket, Katy Perry told Oliver, “You could win this thing.” For his first Hollywood Week performance, Oliver sang Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos.” He teamed up with Iam Tongi for a unique and cool cover of “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd.

2. Oliver’s dad suffered a stroke.

Oliver’s dad was a professional guitar player, as well as a songwriter and singer. Toby suffered a stroke that affected the left side of his body. Oliver has a close bond with his father, who inspired him to get involved with music. “He’s part of the reason why I want to do this,” Oliver said.

3. Oliver is from Tennessee.

Oliver is from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, which also happens to be the home of Charlie Daniels. He is currently based in Nashville.

4. Oliver has released two singles.

Oliver dropped a cover of Harry Styles’ hit “As It Was” in March 2023. He followed up with an original song titled “Too Soon.” He wrote on Instagram, “This song is the result of a year of hard work and discovering who I am.” The songs are available on Spotify and Apple Music.

5. Oliver has found a “lifelong friend” in a fellow Idol singer.

Following their duet, Oliver posted a sweet message about Iam. “I cannot express how extremely proud I am of you, @wtongi. That was my favorite performance I’ve ever done. I’ve gained a lifelong friend, and a little brother for life. I love you and I know that you and I are gonna go so far!! This is only the beginning!!” Oliver captioned his Instagram post.