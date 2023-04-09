Haven Madison: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Teen On ‘American Idol’

Haven Madison is one of the younger 'Idol' contestants of season 21, and she's quickly become a fan favorite.

April 9, 2023
Haven Madison
Image Credit: ABC

  • Haven is 17 years old.
  • Haven has performed two original songs.
  • Haven is from Tennessee.

American Idol has found rising stars in younger contestants like Haven Madison in season 21. From her first audition, Haven has proven that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the competition. Her Hollywood Week performances so far have been stellar. Will she make the top 24?

So, who is Haven Madison? In addition to her voice, Haven is a gifted songwriter. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Haven.

1. Haven performed an original song for her Idol audition.

Haven sang the song “Fifteen” for her audition. Her dad played the guitar as she performed. “Your songwriting ability is incredible,” Lionel Richie told Haven. Katy Perry said the vocal decisions she made were “so on another level.”

2. Haven’s brother inspired one of her songs.

Haven performed the original song “Still Need You,” inspired by her brother, Avery. “He was battling depression and was kind of having some suicidal thoughts,” she explained before her Hollywood Week performance. The singer started writing the song after feeling like she didn’t have anyone to talk to about what was happening in her life. Haven said the song was “her last hope in convincing him to stick around.” Her brother is okay and healing now.

3. Haven is from Tennessee.

Haven lives in Clarksville, Tennessee. She’s currently a high school student at Clarksville High School. Haven also cheers for her school.

Haven Madison
Haven Madison during the Final Judgment of ‘American Idol’ season 21. (ABC)

4. Haven’s father is a singer.

Her dad is Jason Roy. He’s the lead singer of the Christian rock band Building 429. The band has been nominated for a Grammy Award. Haven grew up on a tour bus as her father was touring with the band.

5. Haven has released several songs.

Haven has been showcasing her amazing songwriting abilities for years now. She released her first single “Already Gone” in 2020. Her first EP, All The Things I Didn’t Say, dropped in 2022. Her latest song is “Therapy,” which was released in 2023.

