Zachariah Smith: 5 Things To Know About The 19-Year-Old ‘American Idol’ Standout

Zachariah has made American Idol’s top 26.

Zachariah is a grill cook.

Zachariah is married!

Every time Zachariah Smith steps on stage, you know you’re going to get a lively performance. The Mississippi native is one of American Idol season 21’s most talented and energetic performers. He’s hoping to break out of his small town and find a place in the music business.

Who is Zachariah Smith? He’s one of the contestants to watch out for as the competition continues. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about the 19-year-old.

1. Zachariah has made Idol’s top 26.

Zachariah made his American Idol debut with an incredible rendition of John Mellencamp’s “Hurts So Good.” He auditioned in Nashville. He stumbled a bit in Hollywood Week during his duet with Isaac Brown, but the judges saw his potential. He performed “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen for his final solo performance and moved on to the top 26. In Hawaii, Zachariah rocked out to a performance of Little Richard’s “Lucille” in honor of his grandmother.

2. Zachariah was a grill cook.

Before auditioning for Idol, Zachariah was a full-time grill cook at the famous Bill’s Hamburgers in Amory, Mississippi. After his audition, Luke Bryan told Zachariah to “burn the apron” because he’s destined for a future in music.

3. Zachariah is from the same hometown as another Idol contestant.

Zachariah and Colin Stough are both from Amory, Mississippi. The singers have made it to the top 26 so far. They’re representing Amory well!

4. Zachariah is married.

Zachariah is married to a woman named Crysta. She was by his side as he got his Golden Ticket after his audition. “My wife, she’s my backbone. She’s what keeps me running,” Zachariah said during Hollywood Week. Zachariah has become a father to Crysta’s 3 kids from a previous marriage. “My kids are my world,” he said.

5. Zachariah lost his father at a young age.

Zachariah revealed in an Instagram post that his father passed away when he was just 8 years old. “I would never be where I am today, pursuing my dreams, without my family! My mom has been my rock through life always supporting my love for music. Lord knows it was not an easy road. She raised 3 boys by herself after my dad passed away when I was 8. She is truly my biggest blessing,” he wrote.