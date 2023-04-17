Nutsa: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Singer From The Republic Of Georgia

Nutsa is from the Republic of Georgia.

Nutsa has made the top 26.

Nutsa won The X Factor in her country.

Nutsa Buzaladze is ready to slay the top 26 in style. The American Idol season 21 contestant is taking the stage in Hawaii during the April 17 episodes in hopes of earning America’s vote and moving forward in the competition.

So, who is Nutsa? The 25-year-old is no stranger to taking singing competitions by storm. HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about this American Idol singer.

1. Nutsa is living in Dubai.

Nutsa was born in the Republic of Georgia, but she now lives in Dubai. Her flight from Dubai to Las Vegas, where she auditioned, was 17 hours long. She sings in the theater in Dubai. Luke Bryan called her the “J.Lo from Georgia.”

2. Nutsa is an X Factor alum.

Nutsa previously competed on The X Factor in Georgia back in 2015. She won the show! Nutsa has also been a contestant in the Turkish version of The Voice and other singing competitions before American Idol.

3. Nutsa found herself in some drama during Hollywood Week.

Nutsa paired up with Carina DeAngelo for the duets during Hollywood Week. The two singers didn’t see eye-to-eye about how to prepare for their performance. After their rendition of “I Put A Spell On You,” Katy Perry said the “energy was broken” between them. The judges ended up choosing Nutsa over Carina.

“Frankly, I was mentally destroyed after this performance, even though I tried really hard to stay strong, you probably all noticed how upset I was,” Nutsa wrote on Instagram. “I thought it passed already but the video brought back those memories and feelings of sadness… and it’s hard to cope with it, but because this is a contest – not a concert but a contest I try to stay strong, otherwise it will be hard to go further – that’s life…”

4. Nutsa has an amazing sense of style.

Nutsa hasn’t been afraid to show off her amazing style in her American Idol performances. During Showstoppers, Nutsa rocked a lime green catsuit with sequin embellishments. She wore an oversized neon yellow coat dress for her duet. When she sat down for the Final Judgment, Nutsa slayed in an orange leather pantsuit.

5. Nutsa has released original music.

Nutsa released her latest single “Alive.” She’s dropped several singles over the last 3 years, her first being back in 2020.