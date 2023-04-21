Paige Anne: 5 Things To Know About The 16-Year-Old ‘Idol’ Contestant Who Returned To The Show

Paige is now a part of American Idol’s top 26.

Paige was originally eliminated in the Final Judgment.

Paige is the youngest contestant of season 21.

Paige Anne is one lucky girl. The 16-year-old singer was brought back into the fold on American Idol as part of the top 26. She proved that she more than deserves to be in the competition with her cover of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” in Hawaii.

So, who is Paige Anne? Why was she brought back? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about this talented singer.

When American Idol traveled to Hawaii and the top 26 performed, Paige Anne was called back to be a part of the competition. She was the judges’ first alternate after Beckett McDowell dropped out of the top 26. She stunned the judges with her rendition of “Wrecking Ball,” and Katy Perry admitted that she was wrong to send Paige home. “You belong here,” Katy told Paige.

2. Paige was eliminated in season 21’s Final Judgment.

The judges had originally eliminated Paige Anne from the competition as they were making their decisions about the top 26. Paige and Megan Danielle faced off in a Final Judgment performance, and the judges picked Megan to go into the top 26 and not Paige.

3. Paige is from Idaho.

The 16-year-old hails from Idaho Falls, Idaho. Since she was 12, Paige has been a featured singer in the cover band “Almost Famous,” according to her website. She has performed the national anthem at Utah Jazz basketball games, Arizona Diamondbacks baseball games, and more.

4. Paige has released an EP.

Paige dropped her first EP, The First Paige, in 2022. The EP consists of 5 tracks. She has also released several singles, including “Free,” “Who Invited Them,” “Snow,” and “The Way You Got Me.”

5. Paige is a snowcone expert!

When Paige auditioned for American Idol, she brought along snowcones for the judges. She introduced them to her signature flavor that she had dubbed “The Sour Patch Kid.” She told the judges to stop by Tropical Sno in Idaho Falls if they ever got the chance.