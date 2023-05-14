‘American Idol’: America Chooses The Top 3 As 2 Artists Are Sent Home Ahead Of Finale

The May 14 episode of American Idol is Disney night, with the top five contestants being mentored by Sofia Carson. After a performance from Sara Bareilles, it’s time to kick off the competition. Up first is We Ani, who sings “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2. The powerful performance earns a standing ovation from the judges. “What a way to start the show,” Lionel Richie gushes “You look like a star, you sound like a star, you act like a star, your stage presence is amazing. You did a fantastic job.”

Next up is Zachariah Smith with a performance from The Lion King. He sings a fun rendition of “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” with the perfect outfit to match. “That was incredible. I love when you don’t think about it and just embody it,” Katy Perry says. Luke Bryan also raves over Zachariah’s comfort level onstage.

The next performance is from Colin Stough. He performs “Real Gone” from Cars and absolutely crushes it. “I didn’t realize that a Cars song was going to get you that comfortable!” Luke says. “That’s the most let loose, have fun [performance]. Great song choice!” Lionel tells Colin it’s his favorite performance that he’s done on the show so far.

Megan Danielle is up next with a rendition of “You Can’t Stop The Girl.” Her effortless performance is stunning, as always. “Do you have any idea how much you’ve grown?” Lionel asks That was a stellar performance. The voice is going to another level.” The final round closes out with Iam Tongi singing “Lava.” The judges rave over Iam’s authenticity. “You just come out, have your thing, and people just gravitate like I’ve never seen. You make a room light up,” Luke compliments.

Next, it’s time for We to return to the stage. This time, she performs “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, slowing the song down to show off each note. The judges are on their feet to applaud the performance. “Once again, you delivered perfectly. I loved your arrangement,” Luke gushes. Zachariah returns to the stage next, singing “Life Is A Highway.” The judges applaud Zachariah’s song choice and rave that he did a “great job.” Even Ryan Seacrest admits that it’s a “different level” of performance.

Back with another performance next is Colin. He gives a stripped down performance, playing guitar while singing “Nobody Knows.” “I feel like you were giving everybody their own special performance. You drew us so in,” Katy admits. “You just controlled it so well. You are showing us so many different things. You are growing before our very eyes.”

For her second performance of the night, Megan sings “Carry Me With You.” It’s an absolutely beautiful song and rendition. “A light switched inside of you,” Katy tells Megan. “You can see it and you can hear it. I was so enjoying you take me to that beautiful and angelic place.” To close out the performances, Iam returns to the stage to sing “Father and Son.” Once again, the judges are on their feet, giving Iam a standing ovation to end the show. Katy even declares Iam the “next American Idol.”

Now, it’s time to find out who America wants to see in next week’s finale. The first person to be called safe is Colin Stough, followed by Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi. That means We and Zachariah are eliminated.