 Cardi B Reveals Where Things Stand With Estranged Husband Offset – Hollywood Life

Cardi B Reveals Where Things Stand With Estranged Husband Offset

In a candid new interview with ‘Rolling Stone,’ Cardi B shares her mindset when it comes to staying friendly with Offset.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 16, 2024 2:52PM EDT
Cardi B and Offset
View gallery
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons arriving at the 2023 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA. com. 04 Feb 2023 Pictured: Offset and Cardi B. Photo credit: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA939427_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cardi B and Offset share a sweet kiss on stage at Wireless Festival in London as he playfully grabs her behind. Pictured: Cardi B,Offset,Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar,Kiari Kendrell Cephus,Migos Ref: SPL5325007 080722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B gets an early start celebrating her 29th birthday with her hubby Offset and family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Cardi is very animated as she steps out stunning in an all-purple monochromatic look. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Are they or aren’t they together? That’s the question fans are asking after Cardi B and Offset reunited at a 2024 Met Gala after-party earlier this month. But nearly five months after the pair announced their separation, Cardi, 31, is ready to share what could be next for her marriage.

“I think it through,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared with Rolling Stone in an interview published Thursday, May 16. “We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends and it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about, ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

Cardi and Offset — who share Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2 — have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years with their most recent split happening in 2023. In December, the Whipshots founder took to Instagram Live to admit she’d be single “for a minute.”

In her latest interview, Cardi admitted that she doesn’t always put her romantic relationship high on the priority list.

“We have our own bad stuff. We’re from two different worlds,” she explained. “Sometimes I cannot be…not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset attend a 2024 Met Gala after-party. (Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

To this day, Cardi remembers the “hard time” she experienced with her husband as she worked on new music.

“It’s like, ‘Put your album out. You’re overstressing. When was the last time we went on a vacation?’ And it’s like, ‘I don’t got time to go on a vacation because this comes first,’” Cardi recalled. “This comes first and then my kids come second. The little things I have to take care of then come. I sometimes feel like I do probably put my relationship last.”

During her chat with Rolling Stone, Cardi snuck in a FaceTime with Offset, 32, after he received a gold tooth. After she complimented the look, Cardi shared the status of her relationship with the Migos alum.

“We’re all right now,” she said with a giggle.

ad