Cardi B Reveals Where Things Stand With Estranged Husband Offset

Are they or aren’t they together? That’s the question fans are asking after Cardi B and Offset reunited at a 2024 Met Gala after-party earlier this month. But nearly five months after the pair announced their separation, Cardi, 31, is ready to share what could be next for her marriage.

“I think it through,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared with Rolling Stone in an interview published Thursday, May 16. “We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends and it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about, ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

Cardi and Offset — who share Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2 — have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years with their most recent split happening in 2023. In December, the Whipshots founder took to Instagram Live to admit she’d be single “for a minute.”

In her latest interview, Cardi admitted that she doesn’t always put her romantic relationship high on the priority list.

“We have our own bad stuff. We’re from two different worlds,” she explained. “Sometimes I cannot be…not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying? My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship.”

To this day, Cardi remembers the “hard time” she experienced with her husband as she worked on new music.

“It’s like, ‘Put your album out. You’re overstressing. When was the last time we went on a vacation?’ And it’s like, ‘I don’t got time to go on a vacation because this comes first,’” Cardi recalled. “This comes first and then my kids come second. The little things I have to take care of then come. I sometimes feel like I do probably put my relationship last.”

During her chat with Rolling Stone, Cardi snuck in a FaceTime with Offset, 32, after he received a gold tooth. After she complimented the look, Cardi shared the status of her relationship with the Migos alum.

“We’re all right now,” she said with a giggle.