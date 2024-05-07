Cardi B Slays in Red Cone-Shaped Bra Dress at Met Gala After-Party With Offset After Breakup: Photos

Cardi B may have taken the Met Gala red carpet by storm, but her after-party look was even hotter! The 31-year-old “I Like It” rapper changed into a REVOLVE Atelier scarlet, low-cut cone-shaped bra dress while attending Richie Akiva’s annual “The After” Met Gala party at Silencio in New York City on Monday, May 6. Not only did Cardi set the party ablaze, but she brought someone special: Offset.

The couple — who have had an on-and-off relationship since 2017 — stepped out together for the occasion following fashion’s biggest night, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker and the Migos rapper, 32, were photographed holding hands.

While Cardi sizzled in her red outfit, Offset chose a simpler outfit the night: a floral-patterned long-sleeved shirt with ripped jeans.

The pair did not walk the red carpet together at the Met Gala. Cardi, however, enjoyed her solo moment by wearing an all-black tulle gown. As she posed for pictures, the “Bongos” artist’s ruffled dress fanned out in waves around her. She also styled her hair in a tall updo.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi is no stranger to experimenting with new styles. From classy gowns to unique cut-out dresses, she isn’t afraid to try something new. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in March, Cardi explained how she’s upped the ante before at previous Met Galas — specifically, her 2019 Thom Browne look.

“There are so many obstacles against us,” she explained to the outlet about the fashion choice. “For example, this body is not meant for a size two. I’m very hips, ass, and that’s me. … It was not easy, but we make it look easy. Our door was closed many times. But we’re here because we do it well. I’m not going to be humble about it.”

As for Cardi and Offset, the pair split in late 2023 following a dramatic public argument. Although they reconciled following the dispute, Cardi claimed in December 2023 that she was single. Not only that, but the “WAP” artist also opened up about outgrowing relationships via her Instagram Stories.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” she reportedly wrote in one message. “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Nevertheless, she and Offset rang in the new year together on New Year’s Eve. Neither of them has publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status.