Travis Kelce Teases Which Taylor Swift Song He’s ‘a Little Biased’ Toward From ‘TTPD’

Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift‘s biggest fan, but he’s “biased” about one of her songs! When asked to rank his top three hits by the 34-year-old pop super star, the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, revealed his picks, and Swifties will love to hear that two of his selections are from Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“‘Blank Space,’ ‘[The] Alchemy,’ and ‘So High School,’” Travis said, per an X video shared by “The Schmo” on May 19. Additionally, the athlete spoke with PEOPLE and gushed over the song that fans speculate is about his romance with Taylor.

“I might be a little biased to ‘So High School,'” he said.

The lyrics of “So High School” describe a nostalgic romance. However, fans pointed to the references that seemingly recall some of Travis’ best boyfriend moments. Among them was the time he played the game “Kiss, Marry or Kill,” and he mentioned that he’d kiss Taylor — a comment Travis made before they started dating. Another lyric pointed to someone who opens Taylor’s car door for her, which Travis has been spotted doing multiple times throughout their relationship.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? (Kill me)” Taylor sings in one portion of the song. “It’s just a game, but really (really) / I’m bettin’ on all three for us two (all three) / Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? (That sweet) / Then pull me to the backseat (backseat) / No one’s ever had me (had me), not like you.”

Taylor and Travis have been dating since the summer of 2023. They didn’t go public with their romance, though, until that September when the Grammy Award winner attended her first Chiefs game of the season. Since Taylor is performing on her international Eras Tour, Travis has flown around the world to cheer her on. Taylor even flew all the way to Las Vegas from Japan in February to watch Travis and his teammates win the Super Bowl.

It’s no surprise that the couple continue to support each other’s careers. After they went public with their relationship last year, Taylor explained to TIME about how “proud” she is of her boyfriend, and vice versa.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” the “Karma” artist explained to the outlet. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.”