Who Is Harrison Butker? 5 Things to Know About the Kansas City Chiefs Player

Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker has been thrown into the spotlight for his actions off the football field. The NFL kicker recently sparked outrage after he served as the commencement speaker for Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

During the graduation speech on May 11, 2024, Harrison, 28, delivered a message for the women graduates who “have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?” the Super Bowl champion asked. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Harrison also faced backlash when he compared the LGBTQIA+ community’s Pride Month to “deadly sins” and said men “set the tone of society, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction and chaos set in.”

As Hollywood stars and the public sound off on his comments, learn more about the athlete below:

Is Harrison Butker Married?

Harrison has been married to Isabelle Butker since 2018 and they share a son and daughter. Their love story began when they first met in middle school band class. According to Page Six, they took their friendship to the next level when they began dating while attending Westminster High School in Atlanta.

Where Did Harrison Go to College?

While his then-girlfriend Isabelle studied at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee., Harrison went on to play football at Georgia Tech. He finished his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 337 career points and 208 career PATs.

Are Harrison and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Friends?

While Harrison and Patrick may be teammates, they don’t appear to have the closest relationship. While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show shortly after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in February 2024, Patrick said he does not speak with the kicker. “Honestly, I don’t talk to Harrison all year long, man. I just let him do his thing,” he said. “But I know if I can just cross that 40, man, if I cross that 40, he’s going to put it through there. I know if you saw in the game I got a little pressure, threw it short and knew Harrison was going to knock it through.”

What Does Harrison Think of Teammate Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift Dating?

If you’re curious to hear what Harrison’s “Wildest Dreams” are, it may just be seeing his teammate propose to Taylor. “I hope they get married and start a family,” he told EWTN News in Depth in March 2024 before describing the Grammy winner as “humble” and “gracious.” Harrison also recalled meeting Taylor on New Year’s Eve after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “She thinks that’s amazing that I can kick the ball so far through the uprights,” he said. “It was a great experience, and I can’t say enough great things about her.”

What Does Harrison’s Mom Do for a Job?

According to Us Weekly, Harrison’s mom, Elizabeth Butker, has been a medical physicist at Emory University’s Department of Radiation Oncology since 1988. She specializes in brachytherapy and Gamma Knife medical physics care, per a 2020 article by Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute.