Chloe Fineman Claps Back at Trolls Roasting Her Cannes Red Carpet Look

Chloe Fineman let negative comments about her Cannes Film Festival look roll off her back. The Saturday Night Live star, 35, walked the red carpet for the premiere of Megalopolis on Thursday, May 16. Even though she looked gorgeous, a few people were critical of her looks in the comment section of a fashion Instagram account. It even got Chloe to chime in in the comments and clap back lightly.

Chloe stunned in a sparkling, red-sequined dress by Celine. The strapless gown was a deep red and had a cut out in the chest, showing part of her torso. She also sported a silver necklace that rested neatly around her neck. For her debut at the legendary film festival, Chloe looked absolutely stunning, and her look was shared by the fashion account @checkthetag.

In the comment section, a few people felt like the look wasn’t very fitting for Chloe. “These picture are weird. Her head looks too big for her body or something,” one person wrote. “Very odd proportions here,” another viewer commented.

Despite some negative comments, Chloe let everyone know that kindness would be appreciated. “No need to be so mean! Thank you,” she said with a heart emoji.

Even though there were a few trolls who didn’t love Chloe’s look, there were also plenty of folks who thought she was stunning at the event. “I think the photographer did her very dirty here. There are pics from another angle and she looks beautiful in this dress,” one person pointed out. “Yikes. These comments aren’t it. She looks gorgeous!!! Imagine feeling beautiful and confident walking out the door only to see awful things said about your look online,” another fan commented.

The Cannes Film Festival falls just ahead of the season finale for Saturday Night Live, which will air on Saturday, May 18. After the season ends, fans can expect to see Chloe in Megalopolis when it hits theaters widely later this year.