Celebrities React to Diddy’s Confession After Cassie Ventura Video Was Released

The video of Sean “Diddy” Combs abusing Cassie Ventura horrified the world — including celebrities. Many have publicly shared their reactions to the disturbing surveillance footage, which showed him dragging and assaulting Ventura in 2016. After the graphic footage made its rounds on social media, Diddy shared an Instagram video to address the matter.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that,” he began, before adding, “I was f**ked up. I mean I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

The rapper added that he was “disgusted” with himself — at the time when the incident happened and now that he’s watched the video.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he went on. “I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”

Ventura’s lawyer responded to Diddy’s public statement in a statement obtained by Hollywood Life.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” attorney Meredith Firetog said in a statement. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” she said. “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

50 Cent

50 Cent has kept up with Diddy’s legal troubles, and he hasn’t hesitated to post his reactions to social media. While sharing Diddy’s apology video to his own Instagram, 50 Cent captioned his post, “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move [sic].”

Aubrey O’Day

Aubrey took to X to slam Diddy, accusing him of only apologizing for everyone “seeing what he did.”

“Diddy did not apologize to Cassie,” she tweeted. “He apologized to the world for seeing what he did. He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it [sic].”

Ana Navarro

After playing Diddy’s confession video to The View crowd, co-host Ana Navarro advised the audience what they can all do about Diddy.

“The LAPD may not be able to charge him, but we are able to shun him,” she said. “And he should be treated like the leper, the social leper and criminal he is. We saw his commit assault. And I don’t want to see him in any restaurant. I don’t want to see him in any award show. I’m not going to buy any brand he’s associated with.”

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi introduced Diddy’s Instagram video to The View audience and shook her head silently in reaction. She later noted, “It’s easier to be sorry after people found that you lied.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.