Jessica Biel Explains Why Justin Timberlake Marriage Is a ‘Work in Progress’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jessica Biel briefly opened up about her marriage to Justin Timberlake during a recent appearance on The View. Since the 42-year-old actress and the 43-year-old music artist have busy career schedules, Jessica was asked how she and Justin handle the hectic lifestyle.

“It’s always a work in progress,” she pointed out on May 16. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect.”

Jessica also noted that Zoom and FaceTime are helpful whenever she and the “Mirrors” hitmaker want to talk. Additionally, she noted, communication helps the parents keep in touch with their children — sons Silas and Phineas — whenever they’re balancing busy schedules.

“Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime. For traveling families, for everybody, really, but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful,” she concluded.

During her talk show appearance, the Candy alum discussed the release of her book, A Kid’s Book About Periods, which “is designed to inspire positive conversations between children and adults,” according to its description.

“It just felt like an important subject to start with to demystify, destigmatize and really open the conversation and learn more and give parents and young people who are about to experience big changes in their bodies a tool and a resource,” Jessica explained to The View hosts. “Female reproductive health — people’s reproductive health — has just always been interesting to me. Wellness, you know, just all of these things in this space.”

The former 7th Heaven star added that she wants to educate her sons about women’s health.

“I have a period, and I want my boys to understand what I’m going through,” Jessica said. “And I want them to be supportive for their friends and maybe eventual partners. I just want them to be educated.”

As for Justin, he is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Jessica and their kids have joined the NSYNC band member for a few shows on the road. During her TV interview, Jessica admitted that she’s “already exhausted” from the experience.

“I’m already exhausted. There’s been four shows,” she added. “I don’t know how he is going to do it, I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but we’re going to get through it: somehow, some way!”