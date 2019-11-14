Taylor Swift Accuses Scooter Braun Of Not Allowing Her To Perform Old Songs At AMAs: ‘This Is Wrong’

Taylor Swift reignited her feud with Scooter Braun by accusing him of banning her from performing a medley of her OG hits for the AMAs. She even claimed Scooter, along with Scott Borchetta, is banning Netflix from using her older music or performance footage for a new documentary!

Taylor Swift’s beef with Scooter Braun, 38, is not over yet. After already voicing her “disgust” over the music manager acquiring the masters to her original six albums in July, the 29-year-old pop sensation is now claiming that Scooter and Big Machine Label Group’s founder, Scott Borchetta, won’t let her perform any of the songs from these records at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24! “Guys — it’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would bere-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” Taylor revealed in a Twitter essay, shared on Nov. 14.

Along with that bombshell, Taylor dropped even bigger news: a Netflix documentary about the singer is in the works! “Additionally – and this isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news — Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film,” Taylor claimed in the essay.

Taylor then revealed the alleged ultimatum that Scott offered the pop star, who founded the record label that Scooter purchased this past summer. “Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to o and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun,” Taylor revealed.

