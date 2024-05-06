Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Attend 2024 Met Gala With ‘Wicked’ Vibe Dresses: Photos

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. Matching the Costume Institute’s “Garden of Time” them for its “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition, the Wicked co-stars chose gowns that nodded to the fairytale-esque vibes of the night. However, they also embraced their respective characters from their Wicked film.

Ariana, 30, shined in a simply elegant Loewe corset top and coordinating chiffon skirt. She paired the ensemble with fluttering accents around her eyes, adding a touch of iridescence to her look. Although her Wicked character, Glinda, typically wears pink, Ari’s gown was a small nod to the lighthearted and fairy-like role. As for Cynthia, 37, the actress — who plays Elphaba in the movie — stunned in a black gown that featured rose pink petals across the entire piece.

The two women recently appeared together at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote their upcoming film, which premieres this November. While taking the stage at the event, Ariana and Cynthia delivered an emotional introduction to the audience.

“We both felt such a tremendous responsibility to honor these women and to pour our hearts, our souls, our tears — so many different pairs of lashes,” the Nickelodeon alum began, while Cynthia added, “I’m really grateful for this journey that we’ve taken together.”

Apart from promoting their highly anticipated movie, Ariana has had a busy few months after releasing her album Eternal Sunshine in addition to its single “Yes, And?” — both of which became huge hits after being released. While speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a previous interview, the Don’t Look Up actress explained why she “had a very interesting relationship to music before I left for Wicked.”

“I think that the time away was really healing,” she pointed out. “I think I was hiding from my success or from what comes with it. And it was really impacting my ability to be able to love what I did for a long time … it was really making me resentful, for a little bit of time. I don’t feel that way anymore. And I feel like I’m able to let go of that and enjoy it, and I feel really proud and grateful for that. It feels very different.”

Upon coming back to the music scene, Ari added that she’s “loved every minute of making this album — the videos, rehearsing, putting the rollout together, doing the photoshoots — every single part of it, more than ever before in my life.”