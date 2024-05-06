Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable at the 2024 Met Gala in Black Hair & Blue Ball Gown: Photos

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at this year’s Met Gala — mainly because it was hard to recognize her. The 26-year-old actress walked the red carpet on Monday, May 6, in a stunning aquamarine blue ball gown, which featured forest-themed accents on its skirt. However, it was her hair style that raised eyebrows.

The Anyone But You star appeared to wear a jet black wig for the evening, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. However, it’s still unclear whether or not the look was her real hair dyed from blonde to jet black. Sydney’s ball gown also nodded to a Cinderella-inspired look, as the silhouette and color matched the fairytale princess’ iconic look.

The theme for the 2024 occasion was “The Garden of Time” to coordinate with the Costume Institute’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition.

The Euphoria star isn’t new to fashion’s biggest night. Last year, she wore a beige, sparkling, form-fitting gown and wore her hair down in natural waves for the 2023 occasion.

Fans of Sydney were dying to know whether or not she’d attend this year’s high-profile event. In March, she teased to PEOPLE that she was “maybe, maybe not” thinking of going.

“I honestly just vibe with whatever event’s going on,” she pointed out at the time. “It’s always a little bit different. That’s the fun thing about all of this, it’s like playing dress-up. It’s boring to do the same thing over and over again … Maybe, maybe not. I might be working. We’re trying to figure it out, so we’ll see.”

Last month, Sydney found herself in the news because a Hollywood producer named Carol Baum openly slammed her and her rom-com movie, which also starred Glen Powell. According to several outlets, Carol told her university students. “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney’s movie because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’

In response to the comment, a rep for Sydney called the producers comment “shameful.”

“How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” Sydney’s rep explained. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful.”