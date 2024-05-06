Gigi Hadid Exudes ’50s Movie Star Vibes in Garden-Themed Dress at the 2024 Met Gala: Photos

Gigi Hadid brought us back to 1950s Hollywood with her Met Gala red carpet look! While gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, in New York City, the 29-year-old model showed off her floral dress that matched the 2024 theme: “The Garden of Time,” which helped promote the Costume Institute’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition.

While posing for pictures, Gigi showed off her short, ’50s-esque blonde hair style. As for her gown, the white ensemble featured small off-the-shoulder straps and a mermaid fit. The entire gown was embroidered with green and black branch-like designs with flowers to embrace the “Garden of Time” theme. Gigi completed her look with ruby red lipstick and gel nails that users can recreate with Nailboo.

Gigi notably did not walk the Met Gala carpet with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. However, the pair have maintained a low-key relationship and have only been photographed on private outings together.

The sister of Bella Hadid is an expert on fashion — and the Met Gala — as she has attended the event multiple times as of 2024. Late last year, Gigi opened up about her modeling career and life as a parent to her daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

“I started thinking about a more stabilized work schedule, where I wasn’t having to fly to a different country every week,” she told W magazine in September 2023. “I wanted something where I could go to the same office every day. I’d never had that. I could have a schedule with a child, and then be able to base my work life around that.”

As for motherhood, Gigi described her daily routine with Khai, 3, to the publication.

“We get ready together. She watches me do my thing,” the proud mom said at the time. “She’ll brush her teeth with me, and now she’s wanting to put moisturizer on, which is so cute. She really makes me laugh. We crack up and dance all day and talk a lot. She’s almost 3, and she is a genius, if I do say so myself.”