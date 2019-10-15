Cardi B Warns That Trump Will Win 2020 Election: People Don’t Love ‘Democratic Candidates’

Cardi B predicted, with dismay, that Donald Trump will not only not get impeached, but win the 2020 election. She explains why in a new interview on T.I.’s podcast.

Cardi B is an enthusiastic Democrat who once interviewed Senator Bernie Sanders, but she doesn’t believe any Democratic candidate can win the 2020 presidential election. Cardi, 27, said during her October 15 appearance on T.I.‘s podcast expediTIously With Tip that Donald Trump‘s bigger pool of supporters is going to land him a second term in the Oval Office. “I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning just because… every single time, I don’t see nobody saying that they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no Democratic candidate that people say, ‘We love. We want them to win,'” Cardi explained.

Don’t get it wrong; the “Bodak Yellow” rapper isn’t happy about this. She doesn’t believe that the impeachment inquiry into the president will go anywhere, either. “There’s a lot of Republicans right now [in] the Senate,” she told Tip and his other guest, Chance The Rapper. “But these are the people that are letting Trump still not getting impeached ‘cause of them. They don’t want to lose their job. They don’t want to lose their position.” She’s right on the money. Congress is investigating Trump after it was revealed that he allegedly offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aid in exchange for dirt on 2020 candidate Joe Biden — which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “undermines our national security and intelligence committees.” Trump denied that anything illegal occurred during this call.

Cardi also discussed her interview with Senator Sanders in August. The two had an unlikely exchange on Twitter in April, when Sanders backed positive remarks she said in an interview with GQ. She again praised Sanders, but asserted that she hasn’t decided who she’s backing in the 2020 election yet, but she loves what he stands for as a candidate. “I did an interview with Bernie Sanders; I really want to do it with every candidate but I just didn’t have time. I really wanted some of my fans to ask questions that they would like a candidate to answer. And I’ve really been a fan of Bernie’s for a long time,” Cardi said. “I always felt like he was really passionate and I had to ask him, ‘A lot of people think that the things that you’re going to do is not possible, you’re too progressive, it’s not possible.’

And the way that he broke it down, it really made sense to me. And, he just really like a person that cares and I really want that. I want somebody that care for – not just America, but everybody in America. Every person white. Every person of color – black, Hispanic, Muslim, everybody. He cares for a whole.” You can listen to Cardi B’s full interview with Chance and Tip on expediTIously With Tip HERE.