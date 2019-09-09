Chrissy Teigen Has Hilarious Response To Trump After He Calls Her John Legend’s ‘Filthy Mouthed Wife’

A Twitter feud has erupted between Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump after her referred to her as John Legend’s ‘filthy mouthed wife’ in a rant about criminal justice reform. Of course, she wasn’t afraid to clap back.

Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about her feelings of disdain (to put it lightly) toward Donald Trump, and on Sept. 8, she was at it again on Twitter — with GOOD reason. It started when Trump tweeted, “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would have never gone for it. [Barack] Obama couldn’t even come close. A man named Van Jones, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I signed it into law, no one else did & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician John Legend and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking about how great it is — but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Once Chrissy caught wind of the tweet, she took to her own page to respond, “Lol what a p***y a** b***. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.” Then, she posted a photo of herself working on a colorful sign for her daughter, Luna’s, first day of school, and added, “Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p***y a** b**** president had his 9th meltdown of the day.” Fans absolutely loved Chrissy’s unfiltered response, and it wasn’t long before #PresidentP***yA**B**** was trending on twitter.

Trump’s tweet came after John joined NBC News’ Lester Holt for a special about the criminal justice system in the U.S., which aired on MSNBC on Sept. 8. As Chrissy also pointed out on Twitter, she wasn’t even PART of the show. “I literally didn’t speak in the, nor was I mentioned,” she tweeted. “I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a b****.”

Of course, John stepped in to defend himself and his wife on Twitter, as well. “Imagine being the president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody — ANYBODY — will praise you,” he wrote. “Melania [Trump], please praise this man. He needs you.”