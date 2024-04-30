Chris Hemsworth Calls His ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Performance a ‘Parody’ of Himself

Chris Hemsworth is looking back on his Thor: Love and Thunder performance with remorse. The 40-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe hero criticized his on-screen portrayal during a new interview as a “parody” of himself.

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” Chris told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Tuesday, April 30. “I didn’t stick the landing.”

While reflecting on his 2022 film, Chris admitted that at this point in his career, he had “been trying to muscle and beat things into existence for so long, out of obsession and desperation to build this career, and I was just exhausted.”

“I was worried about everything,” he confessed. “Nothing was as enjoyable as it once was, or I had imagined it was. I was making back-to-back movies and doing the press tours, and I was married and had three young kids, and it was all happening at the same time in a very short window.”

Chris shares his kids, daughter India and sons Sasha and Tristan, with his wife, Elsa Pataky. Further into his interview, the Thor franchise star provided more context into his mindset at the time that Love and Thunder was released.

“You’re sort of just running on fumes, and then you’re showing up to something with little in the tank and you start to pick things apart,” he said, before running through the questions he had asked himself. “Why am I doing this film? Why isn’t this script better? Why didn’t that director call me for that or why didn’t I get considered for this role? Why don’t I get the call-up from [Martin] Scorsese or [Quentin] Tarantino? I had begun to take it all too serious and too personal.”

Admittedly, Chris added, his mind would start racing with self-doubt, which impacted his moments with family members and friends.

“My mum would come over for a cup of coffee, and she would have to snap her fingers, and go, ‘Chris, where are ya? Come on, I’m here,'” he noted. “The chatter in my head got so intense — and then the sense of guilt that every time I’d leave a dinner with parents or a friend, I’d say, ‘God, I wasn’t even there. I just spent the time bitching or complaining.’ There’s a narcissism to it. How many more years are we going to have this conversation? Like, just shut up, Chris.”