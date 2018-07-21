James Gunn: 5 Things To Know About ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director Fired Over Offensive Tweets

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans were shocked when director James Gunn was fired by Disney from the upcoming third film following the discovery of years-old offensive tweets. We’ve got five things to know about James.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is looking for a new director and writer after Disney fired James Gunn from the project on July 20. The 51-year-old wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, but some recently unearthed offensive tweets from 2008-11 caused him to get the boot. “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Disney president Alan Horn said in a statement. The majority of the tweets were from 2008-2011 and in one James wrote “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!'” We’ve got five things to know about James Gunn.

1. James is really really sorry about the offending tweets.

In a statement he said: “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

2. James was once married to The Office star Jenna Fischer.

He and Jenna wed in his hometown of St. Louis, MO on Oct. 7, 2000. They separated in 2007 and divorced the following year. They did not have any children.

3, James’ four brothers work in the entertainment industry as well.

His brother Sean is an actor, brother Brian a screenwriter, Matt is a filmmaker and Patrick Gunn was a film studio executive.

4. James’ two Guardians of the Galaxy films were massive moneymakers and critical successes.

The first two films in the franchise raked in $1.6 billion globally. The original film won Best Action Film at 2015 Critics Choice Awards and Blockbuster of the Year at the 2015 Hollywood Film Awards.

5. James wrote two films that in 2004 debuted at number one at the box office on back to back weekends, a first time accomplishment.

According to IMDB, He’s the “First person in cinema history to write back-to-back #1 for the weekend box office hits.” His Dawn of the Dead debuted at the top of the box office on March 19, 2004 and a weekend later Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed knocked his other firm out of first place when it debuted on March, 26. 2004.