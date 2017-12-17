Khloe Kardashian: New Christmas Card Reveals No Bump & Fans Are Like WTF?

Is she or isn’t she pregnant?! Khloe Kardashian fans are going crazy after Kris Jenner posted a photo of the Kardashian Christmas card to Instagram and it shows Khloe with absolutely no bump! Check out the pic here!

Kris Jenner, 62, took to Instagram to post another pose from the Kardashian 2017 Christmas card on Dec. 17 and it shows Khloe Kardashian, 33, with absolutely no baby bump, leaving followers very confused! Kris has been counting down the days before Christmas while posting many different shots from the photo shoot, but this is the first one where we can see Khloe’s tummy up close and on full display. With reports that Khloe’s already well into her pregnancy, we can’t help but be shocked and wonder if perhaps the photo is just simply an older one that was taken before she was showing. On the other hand, could it be that she is not really pregnant after all?! The anticipation has certainly made fans of the reality star ask themselves those questions over and over again! Check out more photos of the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card here!

Once Kris posted the new Christmas card photo, it didn’t take long for fans to start posting their responses. While some followers asked why there was no bump, others claimed to have known Khloe wasn’t pregnant all along. Another follower joked that Khloe must be wearing a waist trainer around her stomach and others wanted to know how long ago the photo was taken. It was very clear that the photo made a big impression on the social media circus surrounding Khloe’s reported pregnancy.

While speculation continues to erupt about Khloe and her sister Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancies, many are convinced that the big reveal will come on Christmas Day when the full Christmas card will be posted. There’s also the possibility that it could be announced on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but we’ll just have to wait and see for now!

Why is everyone surprised that Khloe has a flat stomach on the Kardashian Christmas card? It’s been very obvious for a long time that she isn’t pregnant. — yellin helen 🔮 (@blondehobbit8) December 15, 2017

But like when we see the Kardashian Christmas card will we be able to tell who’s pregnant? Like how long ago could they have taken these photos? — Tareyn Stomberg (@TareynStomberg) December 17, 2017

IF KYLIE AND KHLOE DON’T CONFIRM THEIR PREGNANCIES THROUGH THIS 25 DAYS OF XMAS CARD KRIS JENNER HAS FAILED US — Jena (@jenakarneeb) December 17, 2017

@khloekardashian is def not pregnant but this is so cute — Jessa (@thatsjessa) December 17, 2017

Khloe gotta b wearing a waist trainer on that baby 😭😂 — 🍑🎄❄️fruity booty cake❄️🎄🍑 (@thinlipsbighips) December 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe is really pregnant? Tell us your opinions in the comments below!