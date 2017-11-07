Little Girl, 5, Suffering From Life-Threatening Disease ‘Marries’ BFF In Dream Wedding

SO precious! Before another risky open-heart surgery, a sick 5-year-old girl got to see her biggest dream come true by ‘marrying’ her BFF from preschool! Their sweet wedding-day photo shoot will send tears to your eyes!

Sophia Elyssa Chiappalone, 5, was born with a life-threatening heart disease. In fact, when she was born, doctors didn’t think she’d live past age two, according to WFLA. Defying all odds, the youngster has survived multiple open-heart surgeries, but her health struggles are far from over. Before undergoing yet another scary surgery scheduled for the near future, Sophia had one wish — to wear a princess gown and marry her best friend Hunter, 6. Sophia’s mom, Kristy, agreed! And since it’s not every day you get to marry your preschool sweetheart, Kristy made sure it was done right — and the adorable pics to prove it are below.

To make her young daughter’s dream come true, Kristy enlisted help from Hunter’s mother, Tracy Laferriere‘s, best friend, Marisa Balletti-Lavoie, who just happens to be a professional photag at Sassy Mouth Photo. “I was so honored and excited to be the one to document the big day!!” Marisa wrote on Facebook of Sophia and Hunter’s “wedding day.” “I could cry looking at all the joy in these images!!! Sophia, it was my pleasure to help make your dream come true sweetheart! So much love for you!!” The heart-melting photos were taken on Oct. 23 at a playground, and consist of Hunter and Sophia holding hands, playing in the leaves, and even giving each other cheek kisses!

Sophia has been very sick since the day she was born, and Wendy Cannella, a family friend who calls Sophia her adopted granddaughter, told WFLA News Channel 8, “She is scheduled for another open-heart surgery and this was her ‘wish’ …you know just in case.” The “bride” and “groom” met when they were just three years old and have been inseparable ever since. And if that’s not cute enough, Sophia not only calls Hunter her best friend, but also the love of her life! Click here to see gorgeous pics from Julianne Hough’s wedding day.

“[Hunter] would do anything to make [Sophia] happy,” Tracy told Cosmopolitan.com. “She always agrees to play Mario with him, so I think he’d happily marry her. They have a chemistry that’s magnetic, it’s adorable to watch.” While a beautiful day filled with happiness, it was also emotional for Kristy. “I teared up watching her get all dressed up,” the mother of the bride said. “I was terrified once again, like so many other milestones and events, that this may be the only time I see my baby in a wedding dress, that her miracles and time would run out before that day.”

The wedding took place in Meriden, Connecticut, which is where Sophia lives with her mother and two older sisters. For her special day, the little cutie donned a mini wedding dress complete with a veil and a glamorous ‘do. Hunter sported black dress pants and a yellow button-down. There’s no way you can look at these photos and not crack a smile — or a tear!

