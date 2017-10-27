Dacre Montgomery: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Stranger Things’ Hottie

Hawkins has a new hunk in town! Meet Dacre Montgomery, the Aussie actor that every ‘Stranger Things’ fan is talking about.

1.) Dacre Montgomery, 22, hails from down under. The Australian actor is originally from Perth, born to a Canadian mother and a New Zealander father. Both of Dacre’s parents work in the film industry in Australia, which was obviously a huge inspiration to him. Dacre started acting on stage and screen when he was just nine years old, and now he’s breaking out internationally!

2.) You’ve definitely seen Dacre before. Where? In the 2017 Power Rangers reboot movie, where he starred as Jason aka the Red Ranger. In the film he co-starred alongside some seriously notable names, including Elizabeth Banks and Becky G. Now that he’s joined the cast of Stranger Things, he’ll be working alongside Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder. Pretty cool!

3.) Dacre auditioned for the roll of Billy half naked. Yes, really! The Aussie actress made what he calls a “short film” for the audition — wearing only a thong. “I made a little short film, with an opening score and title credit and I read both of the scenes I was given,” Dacre told Refinery29. He also revealed that he danced in the thong to “Hungry Like The Wolf”. Sounds weird, but it obviously worked!

4.) He’s got serious business goals outside of Hollywood. In another interview, Dacre revealed that he’s just finished an internship doing interior design. Not only is he interested in that, but he also wants to open “a couple of restaurants.”

5.) Dacre’s the new kid in town on ‘Stranger Things’ — literally. Not only is he new to the cast, but his character, Billy, is new to Hawkins. He and his family, including his younger stepsister, Max, moved their from California. There’s a bit of mystery shrouding the family, but then again we would side-eye anyone who moved from California to…. Hawkins.

