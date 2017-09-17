Monique ‘Momo’ Gonzalez: 5 Things To Know About Kevin Hart’s Alleged Side Chick

Kevin Hart issued a heartfelt public apology to his wife and kids for a ‘major lapse in judgment’ on Sept. 16 and many think it has to do with Monique Gonzalez. Learn about his alleged side chick here!

1. She’s a Miami-based singer with a blossoming career. Monique appeared in Austin Mahone’s edgy “MMM Yeah” video, for the catchy song which featured Pitbull. Some of her biggest hits include “Si Tu Boquita” and “Lost In You.” Monique hangs around with A-listers like Rick Ross and Fetty Wap, who she was spotted with at the Urban Latin Music Fest at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this past June.

2. Monique was first spotted with Kevin Hart in a Lexus on July 19. A questionable video had allegedly been taken in the early hours of July 18, showing Kevin Hart, 38, and Momo getting cozy, but not kissing or hugging. “It’s obvious they were up to no good,” a source told RadarOnline at the time. “She kept looking over her shoulder and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.”

3. She once said that “nothing” was going on between her and Kevin. Shortly after Kevin was accused of getting cozy with Monique, Power96 in Miami spoke with Lucy Lopez, one of Momo’s close friends, according to Heavy.com. Lucy actually asked Monique if she was okay, to which Momo replied, “Yeah boo. When they make something out of nothing, you just gotta laugh. I know who I am and my truth.” Funny enough, before Kevin shared a heartfelt apology to his family over a possible sex tape being leaked, Momo posted a message on Instagram: “The truth always comes to light.”

“I’m sure everyone wants to jump on the ‘Momo is a Hoe Hoe’ train,” Lucy went on to say, “but no. This is not fair to a woman who’s been working her tail off to make a name for herself in the music industry.” Lucy finished her rant by saying that this ordeal with Kevin Hart is a “Nothing Burger.”

4. She says her personality is “Dynamite.” Well, that “nothing burger” is certainly blowing up. Perhaps it’s fitting that when Monique sat down with Style Blazer in August 2016, she said that her lipstick brand would be called “Dynamite.” Boom!

5. She’s a stylish woman who fills her Instagram with some hot pics. If the “truth” is that Momo is really Kevin’s side chick or this scandal is a whopper of a “nothing burger,” one thing’s for sure: this Cuban singer is smoking hot. Her Instagram is flooded with pictures of her in barely-there clothing, modeling outfits by designers like Patrick Neree, Jabari Jacobs and more.

What are you thoughts on Momo, HollywoodLifers?