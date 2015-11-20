Miley Cyrus Wears Prosthetic Penis & Bares Breast In Shocking Concert Outfit

We’ve grown to expect Miley Cyrus to be half naked most of the time, but this takes things to a whole new level! During the opening night of her new tour, the singer showed off her boobs and even rocked a prosthetic penis while performing. Oh boy…

Those who attended Miley Cyrus’ concert on Nov. 19 got quite a show. Stripping down is nothing new for the singer and she’s clearly content with really going there on her ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’ tour — these photos from the opening night are insane. Check ’em out here!

From her crazy VMA outfits, we knew Miley would be rockin’ some shocking costumes for this tour, but this is even crazier than we thought. In one look, she wears a strappy one-piece suit…with absolutely nothing underneath. So yeah, her breasts are totally hanging out (or are those fake? It’s hard to tell!) and in full view! But the look gets even crazier with the addition of a giant prosthetic penis and a messy lavender wig. Honestly, the most coverage from this outfit comes from her thigh-high silver boots.

This is probably the 22-year-old’s most revealing costume, but the rest of her looks are just as eclectic — she dresses up as a sun for one segment, and also wears a skimpy gold leotard during another. The whole event seems like one major party, with confetti and balloons seen raining down on the audience during another section. Definitely a trippy concert to attend!

The “Wrecking Ball” singer seemed to be preparing us for what was to come from this tour with her insane Candy magazine photo shoot, which was released earlier this month. In the shocking pics, she poses completely naked, showing off all her unmentionables. Yes, we mean more than just her constantly-seen breasts. The NSFW photos leave literally nothing to the imagination. If you’re not feelin’ this new era of Miley music, you can listen to her last studio album RIGHT HERE.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s concert looks? Totally crazy…or amazing?

— Alyssa Norwin