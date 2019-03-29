Hollywood’s Shortest Marriages Of All Time: Nicolas Cage, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, & More

Nicolas Cage’s latest marriage lasted FOUR days, and these other celeb marriages didn’t survive for much longer. Remember Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears’ quickie nuptials?

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike really redefined the term “quickie marriage” with their whirlwind relationship. The National Treasure icon filed for an annulment from his fourth wife just four days after they tied the knot in Las Vegas, according to TMZ, and he’s serious about the split. The actor, 55, and makeup artist, 34, applied for a marriage license in Nevada on March 23, but when Nic came to pick it up on the 27th, he asked for the annulment papers instead! And if that’s not granted, he’s going for those divorce docs.

Of course, the exes aren’t the only celebrities to rush into marriage and see it fall apart quickly. It’s actually extremely common in Hollywood. The marriage that probably comes to mind first is Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries‘ short-lived union. Kim and Kris, of course, only lasted 72 days. The couple dated for seven months, got engaged, and had a fairytale wedding in August 2011, just three months later, that aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But by October 2011, Kim had filed for divorce. Kris recently penned an essay about the relationship, insisting that despite the rumors, the love they had for each other wasn’t fake.

Britney Spears has both Kim and Nic beat by miles. Her 2004 marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander (no, not that one) lasted an astounding 55 hours. The pair were drunk in Las Vegas and decided to get hitched at a drive-thru chapel. It was annulled following a petition to the court that stated Britney “lacked understanding of her actions.”

For more celebrity marriages that barely lasted, like the unions of Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd, and more, scroll through our gallery above. Not every celeb can have their happily ever after.